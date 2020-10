MED4EBM locandina

Mediterranean Forum For Applied Ecosystem-Based Management

The actual mainstreaming of Ecosystem-Based Management (EBM) in Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) is still limited mainly because the practical application of EBM is a challenging task for ICZM actors. The MED4EBM project will tackle this issue by assisting ICZM actors in four coastal areas of Jordan, Italy, Lebanon and Tunisia to jointly develop and apply a common methodology to make ecosystem-based ICZM much easier to design and implement by applying innovative techniques and methods. A software tool will help institutional actors to better handle the complex multi-stakeholders analytical processes that characterize EBM applications and assess the relationships between ecosystem components, functions and services, as well as the associated human activities. Moreover, the project will provide government officials and managers with the necessary tools, skills and competences to develop and implement ecosystem approaches to the management of activities in the marine and coastal environments.